Ex-PA of controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, Ivorian socialite, Oye Kyme has made fresh allegations about their past relationship as she accuses him of sleeping with her.

This comes after the transvestite secured an ambassadorial deal with American socialite, Blac Chyna, who signed him to her hairline.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Oye Kyme alleged that while she was living with Bobrisky as his personal assistant, he was also having carnal knowledge of her.

It would be recalled that the controversial and self-acclaimed Rich Mummy of Lagos had adopted Oye Kyme as his daughter in 2022; however, they soon had a fall out and went their separate ways.

The Ivorian socialite shared a throwback clip of him and the crossdresser wherein he addressed her as his daughter and she claimed that despite referring to her as a daughter, he was busy sleeping with her every night.

