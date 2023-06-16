Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has penned a heartwarming note to his daughter, Kosi Pearl Browny on her 3rd birthday today, June 16.

Recall that the actor and his wife welcomed Kosi after 10 years of childlessness.

In celebration of her 3rd birthday,Browny Igboegwu took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his daughter.

The proud father talked about how his daughter came into his life and turned it all around.

According to him, his life was filled with darkness, tears, sorrow and pain .

However, the birth of his pincess brought so much joy and happiness into his life.

Writing further, the proud father showered prayers on his bundle of Joy.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to you Ugochalcha @kosipearl_browny you came into my life that was filled with darkness, tears, sorrow and pain and you turned it all around. You have brought so much joy and happiness into my life, you have given me reason to say that there is a God in heaven who answers prayers with numerous miracles registered in your name my angel.

Today I pray that the Hand of God be upon your life for greater transformation, I pray today and with the authority of a father I decree that you will rule your generation and your life shall be a surprise to many. Your name shall be so powerful and will be heard beyond the shores of your country. You shall be favored beyond measure and anything you lay your blessed hands upon shall turn to gold

You will never lack bc your mummy and I have already secured your future and God have brightened it permanently. Sickness will not befall you and untimely death will not near your abode you will live to fulfill all that God has destined for you

Happy birthday Chief Kosi aka Ugochalacha”

