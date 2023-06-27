A celestial prophet has given Pastor David Ibiyeomie a 14-day ultimatum to apologize for his derogatory comments about celestial churches.

The prophet, who identified himself as a “Bonafide celestial prophet,” expressed that Pastor Ibiyeomie made a grave mistake and should apologize to the celestial community.

This development follows Pastor Ibiyeomie’s confession during a sermon where he expressed his dislike for white garment churches.

In the service, the televangelist openly expressed his disdain for the denomination due to its worship style.

He cautioned his congregation that if they were aware of the activities that take place in celestial churches, they would hold a negative opinion of the Celestial Church of Christ.

In response, the celestial prophet emphasized that if Pastor Ibiyeomie fails to offer an apology within 14 days, he would “visit our God.”

