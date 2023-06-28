Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian actress, has responded to Sarkodie’s comments regarding her abortion in a recent statement.

In her book, Yvonne revealed that Sarkodie abandoned her after impregnating her, leading her to make the difficult decision to have an abortion.

Yvonne shared this information in her memoir, titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ which was launched on June 18, 2023. She expressed that she reached out to Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, and informed him about the pregnancy.

However, she stated that Sarkodie did not take responsibility for it, which influenced her choice to terminate the pregnancy.

In Sarkodie’s latest single, ‘Try Me [Raw],’ released on Wednesday, he claimed that he had asked Yvonne Nelson to keep the pregnancy despite not being ready to become a father.

He addressed this in the first verse of the song, saying, “Yes, I wasn’t ready, but then I told you to keep it. So don’t make it seem like I was pushing you for abortion.”

Yvonne Nelson, in response, questioned Sarkodie for using rap to dismiss her pain. She took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment, mentioning that she narrated in her book how Sarkodie had gotten her pregnant and had urged her to have an abortion.

She further stated that they both have daughters, and they will have to face life’s challenges. She ended her message with the hashtag #triedyou.