Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, a popular rapper, claims that 98% of women would prefer a rich and unfaithful man over a poor and faithful man.

On Friday, June 30th, 2023, the ‘Paper Boi’ crooner announced this via his Twitter handle.

Erigga’s comment comes on the heels of a series of infidelity scandals rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Hip Hop artiste, however, urged people not to attack him online because his assertion was “a fact.”

Erigga wrote; “Most women (98%) prefer a rich and unfaithful man to a broke and faithful one. Don’t come at me, I said 98%. Its a fact.”

Most Women (98%) prefers a rich & unfaithful man to a broke & faithful one.

Don't come at me, i said 98%.Its

a fact. — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth 🐐 (@erigganewmoney) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, French lady, Ivanna Bay has called out Anita Brown for talking about Davido’s wife, Chioma amid the cheating scandal involving the singer.

She said it is wrong and mean for her to make certain claims and revelations regarding the chef who lost her only child last year.