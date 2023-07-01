French lady, Ivanna Bay has called out Anita Brown for talking about Davido’s wife, Chioma amid the cheating scandal involving the singer.

She said it is wrong and mean for her to make certain claims and revelations regarding the chef who lost her only child last year.

In a trending video, Ivanna said she understands that Anita feels hurt by what Davido did, but there was no need to involve Chioma in the matter.

She pointed out that Chef Chi didn’t do anything to her, adding that Anita has no idea what the singer’s partner is going through.

The French realtor said the American model has gone too far by exposing details about OBO and his wife’s private life.

According to the social media influencer, she believes Anita has every right to talk about her pregnancy but every other thing she said about their late son, Chioma and the family were unnecessary.

She said she was not judging the American IG model but she wanted her to think twice before posting sensitive information about other people on the internet.

Ivanna said; “We don’t need to talk about all that anymore, that’s something that you should not share or talk about publicly, it’s going too far..

It’s your private life, it’s his and it’s hers but it’s not good to respect that, they are humans, they are not like robots in your life and they can get hurt too.

Ivanna Bay has a loud and clear message for Anita Brown. pic.twitter.com/F2ZTia85nL — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 30, 2023