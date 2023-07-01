Nollywood movie star, Bimbo Ademoye is going through a tough time as she broke down in tears on Instagram.

The multi talented Nollywood actress, took to her Instagram Live to appeal to her fans, and lovers to rewatch one of her movie series which she mistakenly took down on YouTube.

According to her, she was trying to upload the next series of her popular comic movie, ‘Sibe’ when she mistakenly deleted the past one, which had over 400k views.

Bimbo said the reason behind the mistake was because she tired as she has been working back-to-back on different movie locations.

The actress, who is weak and frustrated over the hapless incident, stated that she isn’t seeking pity.

She noted how the devil works, but she works harder.

She wrote;

“The devil works but I work harder. This is not a call for pity pls. A girl is just weak and frustrated that’s all. But we move. Link on my story and bio”.

Adesua Etomi wrote, “Awww my baby, Pele. We go run am again. Love you plenty

Woli Agba wrote, “It is well sis

Kiekie wrote, “The devil is a liar

Anita Joseph wrote, “Come here, my baby. Upload it again, and it will have higher views, Shalom

Warri Pikin wrote, “Awww so sorry about this Bimbo

Nancy Isime wrote, “Sorry Boo

Angela Aguavoen wrote, “Omg. So sorry darling. Way more views are coming

Kunle Afod wrote, “Money-making machine

Sharon Ooja wrote, “So sorry

Sola Sobowale wrote, “Pele

Waje wrote, “You’ll get even more love”.