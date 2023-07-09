Veteran Yoruba movie actor, Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu better known as Charles Olumo or Agbako has hit 10 decades of being on earth.

The legendary actor is celebrating his 100th birthday today, July 9th.

In celebration of his day, many Nollywood stars, fans, and lovers have taken to social media to send their birthday wishes.

Taking the lead, Biola Bayo prayed for renewed strength for him.

“Baba Charles Olumo is 100 years today! God be praised. Happy birthday to you sir, may God renew your strength and bless all your seeds in Jesus’ name. Should we raise a birthday gift for him? Should I go ahead and ask for his account details? 100 years of God’s grace. We love and celebrate you, Grandpa. Happy one Century Baba mi”.

Damola Olatunji wrote, “Whaoooo Baba Agbako is 100 years old today. Happy Champagne Age birthday baba. A true thespian who deserves national honor. A living legend I pray that God will continue to keep our oldest actor in good health. AMEN

Jayeola Monje wrote, “Baba Charles Olumo is 100yrs today. Happy glorious birthday sir. May you continue to love in good health. More grace

Yomi Fabiyi wrote, “100 years Thanksgiving today. Best Birthday wishes and congratulations as you start your new year LLNP legend and veteran

Actress Toyin Adewale wrote, “Wow Oluwaseun congratulations sir. May God continually grant you good health ijn.