A Nigerian woman who goes by the Twitter handle @Deenayaah revealed an intriguing tale about how her friend moved her Nigerian partner to the US since it was thought that there weren’t enough good men in the country.

Deenayaah claims that her companion decided to fly all the way to Nigeria in order to bring her partner, who had been out of work for three years, back to the United States.

She explained that the lack of good men in America was the driving force behind this uncommon action.

She wrote;

“A friend of ours actually flew down to Nigeria to get her boyfriend that has been jobless for 3 years since losing his job back to the US, simply because no quality men or in fact no men at all. Nigerian men are one of the best in the world, but we don’t value them enough. Why?”