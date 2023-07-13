Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together.

It would be recalled that the reality star had romantically proposed to his long time girlfriend, Chioma on the 16th of December and they duo had held their traditional wedding earlier this year.

The couple had revealed news of their pregnancy during a gender reveal party they held last night.

In the clip shared by Frodd, the couple, who were attired in black, shared an intimate moment while revealing the gender of their unborn child to friends and well wishers who had attended the event.

Frodd expressed his gratitude for being married to his beautiful wife and the gift of a baby underway.

Watch the video below: