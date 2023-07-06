Former Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Diane Russet has recounted how she came to recognise her acting skills, especially the crucial role the reality TV show played in unearthing the talent.

The reality TV star whose real name is Precious Yunana Yashim, said she never knew she possessed the gift of acting until she got into the House.

She explained it began to unfold with every task they were given while on the show.

Detailing how her acting career began, Diane in an interview said: “So I think it was in the Big Brother house, where were given tasks by Big Brother. So for every task that came, we have like acting things we had to do. And prior to that, I hadn’t even tried to join any drama group, even in church.

“So I think, that was where I started picking interest in it. And because a lot of people were like, ‘Oh you could actually do something like this. It’s really nice’.

“And then I just felt like, in my head, a lot of things go through my head. I actually blank out in conversations and that’s because I’m always thinking of story ideas in my head.

“So, I’d say it was actually something I started thinking of in the house. Before the house, I’d done something on depression. But that was just me trying to create content and show a lady going through depression on social topics.

“So, I decided that, let me do movies but also treat on social topics and different….just social topics especially.

“So, I’ll say that’s how the interest for me started. So Big Brother was like that push for me.