A video shows the moment popular singer, Zinoleesky frowned angrily at an overzealous fan who threw wads of 100 naira notes right to his face.

The singer was at a recent event delivering a five star performance to his fans who gathered to watch him sing.

While he was performing, one fan decided to bless the singer with what he had, but his manner had vexed the singer.

He threw wads of 100 naira notes right on the face of the singer while he was performing.

This immensely vexed Zinoleesky who stopped to eye him balefully before continuing his performance.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, Gean_iresnness wrote: ” e sure me say na my fellow Seyi Vibez fan be dat”

cute_arinola wrote; “Bombastic side eye ……… No be pride why them go they spray money for his face”

ada_ideato wrote: “E no happy day dem dey spray am money! For this kind hard time”

prankhottieee wrote: “Make una no blind my husband o”