Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has expressed his opinion that the eight-year tenure of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, appears more favorable compared to the sixty days in office of the incumbent, Bola Tinubu.

He made this statement in response to the recent announcement of N500 billion for palliatives by the current administration.

President Tinubu had disclosed that his administration would provide N8,000 to 12 million vulnerable households as a cushion against the negative impact of the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Charly Boy criticized the Federal Government for allocating only N8,000 per month to 12 million suffering masses while assigning N70 billion to less than 500 National Assembly members.

He expressed his confusion over why the eight-year tenure of President Buhari seemed more promising than the sixty days of Tinubu’s administration.

In a tweet on Saturday, he wrote, “Can somebody help solve this problem? What kind of leadership will give only 8k per month to 12 million suffering masses and allocate 70 billion Naira to lawmakers who don’t even reach 500 people? How come King Buhari’s 8 years is looking better than Agbado’s 60 days in office?”

Charly Boy’s statement reflects his concern about the plight of ordinary Nigerians and raises questions about the priorities and actions of the current administration.