Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning musician from Nigeria who has become a household name, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday with a memorable joyful celebration.

Burna Boy and the audience were overjoyed when his mother, Bose Ogulu, and his team surprised him with an early birthday party during his spectacular performance in the Netherlands.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Burna Boy can be seen on stage, surrounded by his enthusiastic fans, as they serenade him with a birthday song.

The artist’s radiant smile mirrored his sheer delight, making the occasion even more special. On stage, Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, affectionately known as Mama Burna, was spotted holding colorful balloons, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sharing the unforgettable moment on her Instagram Story, Burna Boy’s proud mother penned a touching message, expressing her love and admiration for her son.

She wrote;

“Happy Birthday to the strength of my youth.”

Netizens Reactions…

@Tamtam_tee wrote; “So sweet!!!”

@Taofeek00858567 said; “Happy birthday burna big love I have for u.”

@WestS801 said; “The Best Of All Time.”

@burnagirl4444 said; “Wow our idolo one.”

@BurnaStand said; “Happy birthday king burna.”

@Abigail47815166 said: “As the African Giant turns 32, ❤️we celebrate his accomplishments in the music space and we acknowledge him to be a thought leader who has constantly highlighted the need for unity, love and the acceptance of our Africaness.❤️.”

