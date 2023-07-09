Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, achieves a remarkable feat as he becomes the first African artiste to sell out a stadium in the United States.

The self-acclaimed African Giant made history as he filled the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in New York City on Saturday.

Adding to the excitement, the superstar singer’s sister, Nissi, performed as the opening artist at the concert in the United States of America.

During his enchanting performance, Burna Boy also invited British rapper Dave to join him on stage for their collaborative hit song, ‘Location.’

Burna treated the enthusiastic crowd to a memorable evening, delivering energetic renditions of his popular hits, including ‘Ye,’ along with songs from his last four albums: ‘Outside,’ ‘African Giant,’ ‘Twice As Tall,’ and ‘Love Damini.’