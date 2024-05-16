Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sabinus and his wife, Ciana Chapman, have responded to recent allegations of domestic violence made by blogger Cutie Julls.

The blogger had shared a post alleging that popular the skit maker was fond of beating his wife. This sparked reactions online.

Many people were quick to condemn Sabinus, with some expressing shock and disbelief at the news.

Others questioned the authenticity of the allegations, citing the lack of evidence and the blogger’s reputation for sharing some fake information.

However, Sabinus and his wife, Ciana Chapman, have now reacted to the allegations

. Ciana took to social media to warn the blogger to keep her and her family’s name out of their mouth.

She questioned how Sabinus could be beating her in the UK when he’s based in Nigeria.

“How can my husband be in Nigeria and be hitting me here in the UK?” she asked.

Sabinus also denied the allegations, saying it’s impossible for him to lay hands on someone who stays in the UK.

He wrote: “How can I lay my hands on a woman that stays in the UK. Omo una really funny for this country o! She has been in the UK for two years now. Omo nawa o!”

This has sparked another reaction online.

Iamlordeva: “There are news you’ll hear about yourself you would have to call your mother to confirm if you have a twin brother or sister somewhere.”

gadget_hub.ng: “Maybe he waybill the beatings.”

mr.azeezofficial: “IF DEM NEVER TIE ONE BLOGGER FLOG FOR THIS COUNTRY THE REST NO GO REST TO DEY POST FAKE AND UNVERIFIED NEWS !!”

Funnytalks41: “Was the staying in UK really necessary? Doesn’t matter where she stays if your abusive just stop ✋.”

Bigwizupdate: “When you get your news from Facebook this is what happens .” Whoizmario_officialz: “Sabinus no fit lie button.”

kween_themmy: “This is funny but mrfunny can’t do such .”

Pro_mayana2628: “Till them kill one blogger the rest go get sense.”

Aries_signature14: “But you can lay your hands in the one that stays in naija or what ?? How can I lay my hands on a woman would have sufficed.”

gabi_leaf007: “Abeg wen sabinus marry?”

Thelilmiss.essy: “Mr funny this one no funny again o .”

gloria_sani_barbie: “Maybe u Dey beat am before she travel naw.”

divine_casuals: “I love that they replied . A brand that this guy has built for years, you want to paint him black!”

Djfalone: “All this na long talk . Any one tries to slander you , legal action .”

