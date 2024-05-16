Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, has expressed her heartfelt love and appreciation for her husband, Yousuph, as his birthday approaches.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie producer described her husband as “the treasure she sees” and her “forever love”.

Bimpe Akintunde professed her undying love for her husband.

She wrote;

“TBT with my Guyest Guyyyyy @king_yog1 in massive Advance My Gemini King

You are the Treasure that I see!!!!! You are far from me yet always on my mind

Baba Alaanu mii!!! Oloolufe mii tooto, oju ko ni ti wa lola Oluwa oba 🙏🏻❤️

I love you with all of me oko mii 💕

Every May 21st is all About you Boda Yousuph mii Atata

Oko CODED Olowo 🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲

You own no go spoil Insha Allah 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Let the countdown begin Olowo ori mii @king_yog1″

