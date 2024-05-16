Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has penned a touching message to her mother, Queen Blessing Oputa, on her birthday.

The celebration is particularly significant as Uriel’s mother has been battling dementia for the past 13 years.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uriel shared a video of her brother giving their mother a makeover.

In her caption, the reality star expressed her love and gratitude, acknowledging the challenges her mother’s condition has brought.

Despite the difficulties, the chef appreciated God for keeping the celebrant alive.

Celebrating her mother on her birthday , Uriel Oputa talked about her kindness and selflessness, traits that have clearly had a profound impact on her children.

She wrote:

” It took a lot of Love and Sacrifices to Still have you here.

13 years since All our life’s changed, we thank God you are still here.

We love you Mummy I can’t wait to kiss those Cheeks 😋

I want the world to know How selfless and Kind you are. It shows in all of your Children..

Happy Birthday Queen Blessing Oputa.

(Shout out to my bro for Getting mum ready 🤣😭🥰

(Excuse the wall she picks at it every night🤣🤣) we can’t stop her she no dey hear word.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Daddy loves you so much and I will see you soon, I promise”- Singer, Davido pens heartwarming message to first child, Imade on her 9th birthday