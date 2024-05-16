Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has caused a stir on social media after admitting to three bad habits during a Twitter Q&A session.

In a Twitter post, the music star revealed that he struggles with excessive drinking, smoking, and adultery.

His revelation has left many fans shocked and disappointed due to his marital status.

Despite deleting the post, fans have continued to criticize him, with some questioning if Kizz Daniel was serious about having these three bad habits.

Many have expressed disapproval, saying his admission was insensitive and disrespectful to his wife and marriage.

nhaomie_20 asked: “Y’all actually believe this? This is just cruise… y’all can’t read the room?!”

zunim.aesthetics commented: “These kind of men are for dating alone not marriage 😔, but the wife rush go marry boyfriend material as husband 😢”

thefoodnetworknig2 claimed: “He don quick confess before blogs begin leak am…”

tiaramoore_18 wrote: “A married man proudly admitting adultery. Okay, very good. Very very smart”

princewilson_ opined: “If he had said “womanizing”, that would have been a whole lot better. But straight up adu!tery? That’s just so wrong. Doesn’t show respect for your wife or your marriage. No be everything them suppose dey talk outside”

