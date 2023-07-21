Commotion erupted in Lagos State when an Oyinbo (foreigner) man engaged in a heated argument with some individuals, expressing himself fluently in Yoruba, the local language.

The quarrel escalated when the man started making threats towards one person on the street. Another bystander stepped in to assist the person being argued with, further fueling the intensity of the situation.

As word spread, more and more people gathered to witness the unfolding confrontation. The foreigner’s anger shifted towards the second individual, and he began using offensive words in Yoruba to insult him.

Fortunately, the crowd around them quickly intervened, preventing the dispute from escalating into a physical fight. Their timely intervention helped diffuse the tension and bring the situation under control.

