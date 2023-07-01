An online video that has gone viral portrays the emotional moment a woman told her spouse she was expecting their first child.

She said that while they had been married for some time, they had been praying for a child.

When his wife eventually revealed that they would soon become parents, the man had a hard time controlling his emotions.

The video showed him coming down some stairs to hear the fantastic news, which caused him to start crying.

While tears streamed down his face, he clapped his hands and bowed to God in prayer. Another scene in the video showed the husband giddily vibrating inside a car.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, cyril_iceberg commented; Guy no too happy omfirm am if na u get the pikin…no go trust woman o..u go shock say na another man give am belle ..no too happy

is_annabel; Thank you Jesus on their behalf, praying for anyone looking for the fruit of the womb, yours is coming in the mighty name of Jesus

dr.buggie; How I 😭 when my friend told me she was 3months gone after 13years of waiting. I kept talking and thanking God like he was in front of me the whole evening. Today I missed her call and when I called back first thing I asked “you don born” ?? 😁 I can’t wait,