BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Frodd has opened up about being on the show despite his wife’s pregnancy as he shares his conversation with her.

Frodd disclosed to his fellow roommates that he had no intention or plans to show up for the show.

He claimed that he had looked up his name on Twitter using the hashtag and discovered comments from users implying that he wouldn’t be appearing in the All Stars edition due to his wife’s pregnancy.

Frodd claimed that although he had considered declining to participate in the reality show, his wife had pushed.

He maintained that his wife had argued that since they’re are more familiar with their own homes, whatever the public wants to say is none of their business.

