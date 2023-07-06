Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to social media to cry out over the situation of things in the country.

Since President Tinubu stepped into office, rather than for things to subside, there has been an incessant increase in fuel and prices of food.

Taking to her verified Instagram page to share her receipt, the mother of three revealed that she paid 664 naira for the toll gate.

The Nollywood thespian questioned if it has become a norm or if she was cheated.

She pointed out how it now takes more than the minimum monthly wage to fill the tank of a car.

Mary Njoku ended by questioning how people were surviving.

“I just paid 664 nairas for toll gate. Na so e don be? Abi Dem cheat me. It now takes more than the minimum monthly wage to fill the tank of a car. How are people surviving?”.

