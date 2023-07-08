In a deliverance session led by Apostle Arome Osayi of Remnant Christian Network (RCN) in Makurdi, a suspected Yahoo boy shared a troubling account of his experience after using a black soap provided by a herbalist.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the young man confessed his desperate pursuit of quick wealth.

The Yahoo boy, who had previously worked as an apprentice with a phone dealer, admitted that he was introduced to internet fraud by a group associated with his workplace.

Seeking faster results, he sought the assistance of a herbalist who provided him with a black soap. Initially, the soap seemed effective, but its consequences quickly spiraled his life into extreme poverty.

After using the soap for only a week, the young man’s life took a disastrous turn.

He experienced severe financial hardship, was compelled to sell his electronic devices, and even encountered difficulties in understanding and assimilating words.

