A Nigerian woman who goes by the name Oluwatise described how she acquired her current job in the most unlikely of circumstances.

She said that an Uber driver who picked her up to take her somewhere helped her obtain job seven months ago.

The woman claimed she was speaking with the driver when she mentioned that she was a broke college student and that the man then offered her a job.

Oluwatise expressed shock because it sounded like she wasn’t qualified for the job at the organization.

She claims that after learning that the same cab driver is a senior manager at the company and that they had stopped hiring because of their conversation in the cab, the connection to the application was restored for her.

The lady also disclosed that she went for the job interview and got hired, all in a week.

Oluwatise narrated; “I always tell ppl to be extroverted and not stuck up. The job I’ve been working for the past seven months came from an Uber driver. I was sitting in his car talking with him and complained about being a broke college kid and he offered me a job that I wasn’t even qualified for.

It literally was remote and everything. Turns out he was the senior manager at the company and they had just stopped hiring but he got them to reopen the link for me, interview me and get me hired within a week.”