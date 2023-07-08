Veteran Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has said she regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after witnessing how the government handled the October 2020 EndSARS protest.

During a recent interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actress said she campaigned for the party in 2019, with the hope that it would bring positive change to Nigeria, but it failed.

She admitted that she collected money to campaign for the party in 2019, but the money wasn’t much.



“I felt APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. So even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. I wasn’t looking at the money, I was looking at what is going to happen later. All that they have been doing, I was thinking eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that. But when the EndSARS protest came up, I was so down.

I was really really down because our governor was saying three different things at the same time. They said they didn’t kill anybody. But if one person died, fifty people have died with that one person. The people that person is feeding, their parents and siblings. I was really down. I regretted working for them.” She said.

