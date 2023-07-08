Toyin Sokefun-Bello, also known as TY Bello, a Nigerian gospel singer, has disclosed that she started writing songs when she was between the ages of 8 and 10.

She made the disclosure while having a chat with FK Abudu and Jola a.k.a Jollz on ‘I Said What I Said’ podcast, where she also talked about her education and journey.

The 45-year-old revealed that her only motivation for attending college was to please her mother because her own aspiration was to become a “big hairstylist”.

The ‘Land is Green’ crooner explained that she has always been creative as far back as in her formative years, adding that she started photography and music almost at the same time.

TY Bello said; “I have been writing songs since I was 8, 9, 10. I started music and photography [professionally] right at the same time. After university, when everyone in my class knew where they wanted to work. And I had no such dream. I was very confused.

“University was that period where I thought, ‘okay, let me go to school to make my mum happy. Then I was going to graduate to be a big hairstylist.’ I thought that was my future.

“When it came to NYSC and everybody asked where to be posted to, I asked to be posted to the south. I was like, what do I do? And I think that was the major turning point where I realised that I had to be posted to phototech because I just started photography. It wasn’t like I wanted to be a photographer all my life, but that one move made me who I am today.”