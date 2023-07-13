Nigerian singer, Davido’s pregnant side chic, Ivanna Bay has revealed why Burna Boy has no babymama.

She revealed this during an Instagram Live session.

According to her, she heard rumors about the singer’s sexuality that she believes are true.

Ivanna Bay stated that she thinks Burna Boy is gay.

The french citizen pointed that it’s weird for one of the biggest artiste not to have babymama, children and no history with women.

She said;

“I think Burna Boy is gyy. I heard some rumours about him and I think it’s true. For me he’s one of the biggest artiste without babymama, children and no history with women. So that’s kind of weird”

