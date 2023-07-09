Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, popularly known as Iyanya, has revealed that he lost Ghanaian followers on social media and received threats after his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson accused him o f cheating on her with Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson recently disclosed how her relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya ended after she found out he was cheating on her with popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The 37-year-old actress made the shocking disclosure about their breakup in her recently published book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

She claimed that she never expected the breakup because she thought their relationship was true until an unknown person called her from his residence and informed her of Tonto’s constant visits.

The “Kukere” crooner said in a recent interview with GHOne TV that he lost 1,000 Ghanaian fans as a result of her claim, and other overzealous trolls started sending him threats.

He said;

“When Yvonne said I broke her heart, I was in my room and I just saw a post, ‘Iyanya cheated on me.’ I remember that day, I was looking at my Twitter, I lost almost 10,000 Ghanaian followers. And I was getting threats and all of that.”