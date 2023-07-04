A relative to popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed the reason why the thespian’s family is planning to ostracize her.

On social media, rumors spread that the mother of the Ghanaian actress had been hospitalized when her blood pressure suddenly shot up.

According to an interview with a purported family member of Yvonne, the family is considering shunning the actress for allegedly contributing to her mother’s illness.

Yvonne will be shunned for defaming the family, the family member revealed. They have been holding meetings to discuss what to do.

The family member added that when Yvonne eventually learns who her father is, she may feel ashamed and leave the country.

The actress is renowned for speaking out about growing up without her father. Neither the reason for Yvonne’s mother’s illness nor the date of her hospitalization are known.

Popular Ghanaian actress, model, and film producer Yvonne Nelson has gained media attention for her new book, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

In the book, the actress described how her mother tricked her into thinking that a different man was her father before he lost his life and told her the truth.

