BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Mercy Eke reveals she chased her ex lover fellow housemate and reality star, Ike Onyema from her house because he doesn’t wipe his bum, nor flushes after using the toilet.

The reality TV star and influencer made this revelation during a chat with her fellow housemates in the ongoing BBNaija season 8 all-stars edition.

Recall the two former lovebirds dated briefly after featuring in the season 4 edition of the show in 2019.

In a mocking remark she recounted to her fellow housemates what made her chase him out of her house.

According to Mercy, Ike never wipes his behind after using the toilet and doesn’t flush the toilet after using it.

She recalled how she had seen too many irritating sight she wouldn’t like to remember whenever she enters the toilet after Ike was done using it.

Watch video below;