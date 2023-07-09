Legendary Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide has revealed that he is a fan of budding singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr better known as Lojay after paying for his music video.

The YBNL huncho made this known through his official Twitter page while reacting to a post Lojay made about him being one of the most greatest human he knows.

Lojay took to his Twitter page to reveal that Olamide had reached out to him on his birthday and offered to pay for the music video of his song ‘Ova’.

“@Olamide is actually one of the greatest humans I know! Bro called me on my birthday and after talking for a bit he told me he loved “Ova” so much and literally offered to pay for the video. E no reach 7 days bruh, video was done and dusted! I love that man 😩❤️ My bro 🙏🏾 your loyal fan always,” Lojay wrote.

Olamide who reacted to this expressed his admiration for him and noted that he would always be his loyal fan.

Baddo wrote:

“My bro 🙏🏾 your loyal fan always.”