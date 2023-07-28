BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as CeeC has publicly confessed that she dislikes Alex, one of her fellow housemates.

Because Alex has seen that she is still the same person she was in 2018, the actress declared that she will never like Alex and will not interact with her in the future, not even for a hundred years.

In their first season of the reality show, “Double Wahala,” which aired five years ago, Alex and CeeC frequently argued.

Despite the fact that they haven’t had a disagreement in a while, CeeC said that she noticed Alex purposefully provoking her on Friday morning during a talk with Adekunle.

CeeC said;

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s one thing I’m very sure of I don’t like her [Alex]. I don’t think i’d ever like her even in the next 100years, I’ll still not like her and won’t fxxk with her.

I’ve seen that she is still the same person that she was in 2018 and I am not even confused about anything. Unfortunately I noticed that maybe her team has sat her down to tell her to stir rivalry. Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.

The thing is that you forgot that It doesn’t always work, it works for one person and the other person will keep losing, it’s simple.”

Watch her speak below: