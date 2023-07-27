In her first diary session, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, a housemate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season, expressed her dissatisfaction with the ongoing show, describing it as “boring.”

The Enugu-born lawyer shared that she constantly feels bored in the house and finds the current season unexciting.

CeeC’s sentiments were echoed by fellow housemate, Cross, who also voiced his opinion during his diary session.

He described the housemates this season as “chaotic” due to unresolved issues from previous seasons, stating that upheaval is brewing among them.

The recent tension in the house was evident when CeeC and Alex, who were rivals in the “Double Wahala” season, engaged in a heated argument over a wager task on Wednesday.