Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a loved-up photo with a man whose identity is yet to be revealed.

In the photo which he shared on Instagram, the man stared at Bobrisky in a romantic way as they sat side by side.

The video has generated a lot of reactions from netizens with many expressing their shock over the duo’s gesture.

Some speculated that the man is Bobrisky’s boyfriend, while others suggested that it might be a publicity stunt.

Reacting…

Odi_li reacted: “Wait, is Bobrisky really in a relationship with a man? I thought he was just playing around.”

Terry wrote: “I don’t know what to think about this. It’s so unexpected!”

ultradprimus said: “Bob probably has nothing going on with this guy ‚he is way too smart to flunt his real babe if there is any though. Eyes is always on the bag as it should , the rest na content!”

mide billz reacted: “Bob first me get man

I must show Bro ADE this video Mummy of Lagos don dey cheat on our daddy ADE.”

bernie commented: “U sha want Mk we Dey talk Dey go.”

nessa_mee said “Influencer of the year 2023.”

