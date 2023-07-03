Prominent lifestyle influencer Bobrisky has sparked a variety of reactions with his recent endeavor to educate women on how to care for their partners.

Despite being renowned for his self-proclaimed status as a superior side chick compared to most women, Bobrisky has now released tutorials showcasing his unique approaches.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, Bobrisky is seen preparing a man for a sauna bath, carefully washing him with warm water.

Accompanying the video, Bobrisky wrote, “My fellow girls, this is how to take care of your man.This is how you girls should take care of your man.”

While some netizens focused on Bobrisky’s sexuality rather than the intended teaching, the video elicited mixed reactions overall.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;