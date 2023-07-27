Ace Nigerian comedian MC and Nollywood actor, Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, has cried out over his daily fatherly duties, which require him to settle quarrels among his kids.

The father of three shared a video of him petting his only daughter, who had been insulted by her brother on his Instagram page.

In the video, the comedian’s daughter, Elena, who was almost in tears expressed unhappiness at her brother’s mean comment to her.

She stated that her brother had called her the ugliest witch known to man.

Soothing her, Bovi sang her praises as he showered her with sweet words.

See the conversation below:

Bovi’s daughter: He said I am the ugliest witch known to man.

Bovi: You are not a witch. So why are you allowing him to hurt you?

Bovi’s daughter: But it’s mean

Bovi: Yes, but you should brush it off

Bovi’s daughter: You are an angel, don’t you know? Beautiful Angel. Look at your nice ears, look at your nose. You took your daddy’s nose, your nose is final than most human beings. We are privileged to have you on this planet with us.

In his caption, the comedian revealed that he has been settling quarrels for the past 6 days.

“I’ve been settling quarrels for 6 days now. New method loaded”.

Watch the video below;