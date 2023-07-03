Renowned Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci,has called out her boyfriend for refusing to propose to her despite breaking Guinness World Record and cooking assorted meals for him.

She lamented that the man is yet to engage her after all her efforts to win his heart forever.

In her words:

“Is there a reason why even after breaking the world record this man has still not proposed to me. I have been making different meals waiting for him to propose to me. I have made ofada in fact that’s juice for another day.

“I honestly feel like this is audacity at its height, because why? I’ve done everything now. What more do you want from me, oga? And he still doesn’t want to propose.”

Reacting…

@ihuoma4eva said: “Don’t cook again, give him the opportunity to take you out(eat out) he will propose there.”

@felathomas777 commented: “No make im no propose ooh cos na me wan propose. The dispatch go soon deliver d ring to u.”

@elemorojunior1 reacted: “The kind of woman i need. Let me provide, just cook us good food. Let’s be happy always !lol.”

@saint_sandi added: “This man it’s ur audacity for me,the line is long so Dey play 😏.”