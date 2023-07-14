Comedian Josh2Funny‘s wife, Binataste, has shocked Nigerians after opening up about her battle with depression.

The mother of one shared a video of herself dancing and smiling on her TikTok page with the inscription, “a time I was battling depression and no one knew.”

She further added that depression is real. Binataste’s revelation was commended by many people who were encouraged to speak up more about their mental health issues.

