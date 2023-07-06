To break the Guinness World Record, a Nigerian woman starts her quest to stay live on Instagram for 125 hours (5 days).

Big Tresh, the 23-year-old woman, made it known that she planned to live stream herself for five days straight on the photo-sharing app.

She pleaded with Nigerians on her Instagram page to purchase enough data so they could show up for her and watch her Instagram live videos.

She wrote:

“I WANT TO WIN THE GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS LONGEST LIVE VIDEO ON IG AS I EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY I NEED ALL THE SUPPORT I CAN GET I WILL BE ON LIVE VIDEO FOR 125 HOURS CHATTING .COOKING , EATING AND MATCH MAKING… LET’S GOOOOOOO”.

Watch the video below: