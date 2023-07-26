Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie came under fire after sharing a video of himself and veteran actor Tony Umez on a movie set.

Both Nollywood thespians, who decided to collaborate on a blockbuster, were seen attempting to portray a frowning face, but Tony kept laughing as he struggled to concentrate.

Tony Umez was able to maintain the desired look after several trials, and the cameraman quickly took the shot.

However, Yul and Tony burst out laughing again after the pictures were taken.

Captioning the video, Yul Edochie wrote:

“When two legends meet.

Boss @toneroangel”*

Reacting…

One independent_essy wrote: “Yul, you’re not a legend. Stop disrespecting uncle Tony. You’re a wife snatcher who snatched Obasi’s mad wife.”

governorvictorajamekwe wrote: “With all due respect Sir you are no longer our legend your legendry is only for Judy Austin tnk you.”

rukky_biston wrote: “Don’t corrupt him to treat his wife the way you treated may.”

slimmsyyetty wrote: “If you keep Juju Austin out of your public life, you will surely rise again. She is a bad luck to you. Her negative aura is affecting you greatly. She is keeping her own Facebook and IG page from controversial posts and people’s negative comments by deleting them constantly instead was using your page to ra”

impeccable__bhim wrote: “You’re still following Yul here, insulting him day by day and the man is still going higher. Cant you think about yourself and how to upgrade. Are you a saint???”

Watch the video below;