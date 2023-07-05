Popular curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has declared marriage the sweetest union on earth.

Anita Joseph made this known as she shared a loved-up photo of her and her husband MC Fish.

Her marriage is so sweet that she is spending the day sitting and chilling with her hubby.

Disclosing why she crowned marriage as the sweetest on earth, she stated that she can have everything where ever and whenever she wants.

“I’m just gonna sit out tonight and have chilled Wine with Hubby. Marriage is the sweetest Union on earth!! When you can have everything where ever and whenever!!

Shalom!!

Una mind dirty sha”.

It would be recalled that Anita Joseph had slammed a critic for assuming she feeds and controls her husband, MC Fish because of her celebrity status.