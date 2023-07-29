Popular Kenyan gospel musician, Kevin Kioko, known by his stage name Bahati, has asserted that marrying one wife will prevent many men from going to heaven.

The 29-year-old singer made the assertion while advocating for polygamy on the “men’s corner” show with one of his colleagues, Baite.

A video of their chat was posted on Diana Marua’s YouTube channel and in the course of the conversation, Bahati demanded to know where the Bible limits polygamy as he queried pastors who advocate for one wife.

The gospel artiste said; “Why do pastors nowadays tell us to have only one wife.These pastors should show us in the Bible where God says we must have one wife.

“I feel like something that might prevent men from going to heaven is choosing to have only one wife. God will question why I allowed Solomon and David to have many wives, but you chose to have just one.”