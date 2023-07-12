A young Nigerian woman recently opened a store selling spiritual aphrodisiacs (kayanmata) in Lagos State and asked a preacher to bless the enterprise.

She was grateful because this would be her sixth store to open in the business district. The moment the pastor was praying inside the store at the opening ceremony was captured on a viral video.

The business owner also invited her staff members from several branches to the ceremony. In front of the workers, the businesswoman could be seen knelt down as the clergyman blessed her with anointing oil.

“Congratulations to me on my 6th shop opening. I opened another kayanmata spiritual store in Lagos,“ she captioned.

Another scene in the video showed a woman who was ostensibly her business partner standing up to get her own blessings.

sba_moni reacted; Lol werey , what if the pastor anointing come spoil the kayamata charm ni! Abi na still God de create the kayamata wey u de sell?

oluwababanlatv; Maybe the pastor wife dey patronize the lady na 😂😂😂

wbwillybang; There is a diff btw a Pastor and a Spiritual leader!!!

therealsavageking; Seriously 🤬 why would a pastor come and pray for you because you open a kayamata shop if not because of money