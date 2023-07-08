During a wedding ceremony, a bride’s well-intentioned romantic gesture took an unexpected turn when she accidentally spilled the contents of a plate she was holding onto the groom’s attire.

The hilarious incident was captured on video and quickly went viral, accumulating over 262,000 views and leaving netizens worldwide in stitches.

In the now-famous clip, the bride and groom can be seen seated together, ready for a tender kiss.

However, as the bride leaned in, the plate slipped from her hands, resulting in the contents spilling onto the groom’s clothing.

Initially, the couple was taken aback and felt embarrassed by the mishap, their eyes meeting in disbelief.

However, their initial shock quickly turned into uncontrollable laughter, transforming the embarrassing moment into a shared humorous experience.

The laughter spread to the wedding guests and online viewers, who couldn’t help but find the situation amusing.

