Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye has celebrated their twins, Nadia and Nathan on their 6th birthday today July 8.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star shared adorable photos of the celebrants.

In his caption, Paul Okoye described his twins as his double blessings.

“It’s Nadia & Nathan’s 6th birthday. Happy sweetest birthday to my double double blessings. Love you”. He wrote.

On the other hand, Anita wrote;

“My babies are 6!!! 💕🩵 🧿

Happy 6th birthday my precious gems, I am incredibly blessed to be your Mom… there’s never a dull moment with you two… you literally complete our lives.

May your journey through life be as magical as you make mine.

Mama loves you forever and always 🥰🤩😍

Happy Birthday 🎂🎊🎁🎈🎉 🪬”

