Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas has celebrated her daughter, Gemma Olayinka on her first birthday today, July 26.

Sharing beautiful photos of her little princess via Instagram, the thespian described her as her womb opener, her precious and rare Gem and the one after her heart.

The proud mother declared that God love her baby so much; hence why he gave her to the Olayinka family.

On her first birthday, Yetunde Barnabas promised to be a perfect Mother for her daughter.

She wrote:

“Happy 1st Birthday to my Womb

Opener, my precious and rare Gem💎 my mini Me and the one after my heart…♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️My Fave Human

@gemma_olayinka 💎My heart in human Form. Beautiful God’s Creation….

GOD loves us too much that is why you were given to us. I am blessed to have you as my Baby, You are our blessing♥️

😁 I remembered when you came out the first word I said to you was my baby my baby 😩🥹 Such and emotional moment for me and ur dad…. God is too Great ooo

I may not be a perfect

Human but I promise to be a perfect Mother for ur sake, By Leading you in right path and in the way of the LORD….

May your life be filled with the wonders and glory of his abiding love. Keep blooming with GOD’S GRACE…

You will continue to grow in Wisdom knowledge and understanding in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN… 🙏🏻’

See her post below:

