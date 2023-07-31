An online video shows the moment Afrobeats sensation, WizKid demanded for 100 million for a photoshoot from a CEO.

In the clip, the CEO of FlyTimeFest approaches Wizkid for a photo after the performance but Wizkid refuses and demands N100 million.

The CEO, however, laughed it off and proposed a donation of N10,000. Before snapping the picture, the pair teased one another.

@danny_richie_ reacted: “I am the only one carefully listen to all what wizkid said , coz he hardly talks 😂😂.”

@mirabell_la said: “See the way he cleared the sit for the man before he sat down🥰🥰 tell me why you won’t like this man🤨🥰.”

@odeyowi wrote: “Even after wizkid sitting, he also make sure to clean where his friend sit, to make sure Is okay sitting with him 🥰✅🥂.”

@takeoffblazing reacted: “Someone should tell me in our own English understanding what WIZKID said.”

@olakhalifaa001 reacted: “I watch this video more than 15times. Idan Way Sabi Doings All The Time 🥰.”

@bihgoldd said: “God I so much love Dayo… pure happy soul… FC like and follow let’s connect and never. disconnect 🖤🦅.”

@doingz_lord added: “Sharp guy😂 the height distance is too much that’s why he said let’s sit down lol😂 brain box.”

Watch the video below: