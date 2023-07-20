A woman was making fun of her yahoo lover in front of her pals when a video from social media appeared.

She claimed he was too careless and less concentrated than his peers in the area when it came to the business of fraud.

The girl said that he prefers to spend all of his time on WhatsApp rather on his laptop, where he would ordinarily be looking for clients and trying to bomb (scam any potential victim).

She claimed that the man could go an entire week without defrauding anyone and would just engage in WhatsApp conversations during that time. She claimed that he frequently bemoans his financial situation, therefore the fact that he isn’t sincere with her baffles her.

Despite the fact that the young woman and her friends were joking at the situation, she noticed that he was upset over her boyfriend’s attitude toward the yahoo business.

