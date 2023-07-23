Nollywood actress and producer, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe has opened up on her health challenges months after crying out on social media.

The talented screen diva shared this news with her followers on her verified Instagram page, where she noted that she is hale and hearty.

Kemi Afolabi opens up on her discovery of lupus

A year ago, the Nollywood actress opened up on her discovery of lupus and what she had been through.

The beautiful Yoruba actress made this known to the public via an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with lupus and had just five more years to live.

“I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life. At a point I was exhausted after spending so much, I said i will stop and just wait for death to come ….but I brazed up for my daughter and have to continue spending the N1.2 million on the medication doze weekly to survive….I have sold my cars, property, capital for business etc…..and Funke Akindele has been helpful, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and others reached out and have been there…but I still need more support to be able to continue with my medication…”.